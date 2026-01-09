Emma Raducanu returns to Cluj for Transylvania Open 2026

Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu will compete in this year’s Transylvania Open WTA 250, the tennis tournament held in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the organizers announced.

The British tennis player with Romanian roots will compete in the Cluj event for a second time.

The main draw will also feature Romanian players Sorana Cîrstea, Jaqueline Cristian, Ana Bogdan, and Gabriela Ruse.

Sorana Cîrstea has currently returned to the WTA Top 50, Jaqueline Cristian finished last year at a career-high ranking of No. 39 WTA, while Gabriela Ruse returned to the Top 100, reaching No. 83 after winning the tournament in Trnava.

Anastasia Potapova, the 2025 Transylvania Open champion, also returns to Cluj to defend her title.

“We are once again bringing a top-level tennis tournament to Cluj-Napoca, with a strong main draw that brings together world-class players and many Romanian athletes who truly deserve the public’s full support. Emma Raducanu’s return after five years is a particular joy for us, especially knowing how loved she is in Romania,” Patrick Ciorcilă, tournament director of the Transylvania Open, said.

The sixth edition of the Transylvania Open WTA 250 will take place between January 31 and February 7 at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca. Matches will be played indoors, on two hard courts. A total of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams will compete for the main trophies.

The total prize money for the Cluj-Napoca tournament is USD 283,347.

(Photo: Zairbek Mansurov | Dreamstime.com)

