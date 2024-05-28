Oldest candidate in Romania’s upcoming elections is 100 years old, Electoral Authority says

The oldest candidate for Romania’s June 9 local and European elections is 100 years old, while the youngest is 23, according to the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, or AEP, Toni Greblă.

"We also have two candidates for the local elections aged 95 years, and two candidates aged 94," Greblă added.

The institution also noted that 18,025,324 voters, including 942,730 Romanian citizens residing abroad, were registered in the Electoral Register and expected to vote.

The upcoming local elections will see 3,186 mayors elected, aside from many more local and county council members. At the same time, Romanians will also elect their representatives to the European Parliament.

"These high offices will be contested, and a total of 207,389 candidates have registered for this competition. 11,500 people are running for County Councils and the General Council of Bucharest Municipality, while 11,386 individuals are running for mayoral positions," said Toni Greblă, according to News.ro.

A total of 9,776 candidates are registered in rural areas for local elections, and 1,610 candidates are registered in urban areas. Of these, 10.56% are women in rural areas and 12.36% in urban areas.

The AEP chief stated that for the European Parliament elections, 494 candidates have registered, of which 167 are women, representing 33.81% of the total, a slightly better percentage than in the local elections.

Candidates can be voted by all Romanian citizens over the age of 18 who have their domicile either in the country or abroad and have not lost their right to vote.

The president of the Permanent Electoral Authority also said that 18,968 polling stations will open in the country on the morning of June 9, and a record number of 915 polling stations abroad, compared to approximately 450 organized in the 2019 elections.

There will be 1,289 polling stations in Bucharest, followed by Iași, Cluj, Bihor, and Bacău. The counties with the fewest polling stations are Tulcea, Covasna, and Harghita, with approximately 200 polling stations.

Abroad, out of the 915 polling stations, most will be opened in countries with more Romanian citizens. As a result, 150 polling stations will be opened in Italy, 147 in the United Kingdom, 104 in Germany, 66 in France, 52 in the Republic of Moldova, and 48 polling stations will be in the US.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carol Robert | Dreamstime.com)