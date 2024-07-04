Romania’s ruling parties agree on dates for presidential and parliamentary elections

After weeks of negotiations, ruling coalition partners PSD (Social Democrats) and PNL (Liberals) agreed on the dates for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections during a meeting on Thursday morning, July 4.

Thus, according to the electoral calendar made public on July 4 and quoted by Biziday, Romanians will vote on three consecutive weekends later this year.

The first round of the presidential elections was set for November 24, while the second round is to be held on December 8. In the meantime, Romanians will also vote in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

The two parties have been at odds lately over the organization and the date of the presidential elections, with leaders of both parties set up to run for president. However, they have still to announce their official candidates.

At the beginning of the week, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu organized consultations with several political parties, including those outside the parliament, in order to establish the electoral calendar.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)