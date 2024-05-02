Clotilde Armand leads in poll for mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1

Clotilde Armand, the candidate of the United Right Alliance (ADU) for the mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1 and the district’s incumbent mayor, is rated at 37.3% of the votes, according to an IPSOS survey carried out for Clotilde Armand.

Armand is followed by the candidate of the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats and Liberals George Tuță (PSD-PNL, 28.6%) and Liviu Negoiță (PUSL, 22.8%), Hotnews.ro reported.

In terms of favorable opinions, Armand leads with 25% positive opinions, followed closely by Liviu Negoiță (21%) and George Tuță (10%) at a larger distance.

ADU would get 40.9% of the votes for the District Council, followed by PSD-PNL (34.8%) and AUR (7%), according to the same IPSOS poll.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)