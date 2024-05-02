Politics

Clotilde Armand leads in poll for mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1

02 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Clotilde Armand, the candidate of the United Right Alliance (ADU) for the mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1 and the district’s incumbent mayor, is rated at 37.3% of the votes, according to an IPSOS survey carried out for Clotilde Armand.

Armand is followed by the candidate of the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats and Liberals George Tuță (PSD-PNL, 28.6%) and Liviu Negoiță (PUSL, 22.8%), Hotnews.ro reported.

In terms of favorable opinions, Armand leads with 25% positive opinions, followed closely by Liviu Negoiță (21%) and George Tuță (10%) at a larger distance.

ADU would get 40.9% of the votes for the District Council, followed by PSD-PNL (34.8%) and AUR (7%), according to the same IPSOS poll.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Clotilde Armand leads in poll for mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1

02 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Clotilde Armand, the candidate of the United Right Alliance (ADU) for the mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1 and the district’s incumbent mayor, is rated at 37.3% of the votes, according to an IPSOS survey carried out for Clotilde Armand.

Armand is followed by the candidate of the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats and Liberals George Tuță (PSD-PNL, 28.6%) and Liviu Negoiță (PUSL, 22.8%), Hotnews.ro reported.

In terms of favorable opinions, Armand leads with 25% positive opinions, followed closely by Liviu Negoiță (21%) and George Tuță (10%) at a larger distance.

ADU would get 40.9% of the votes for the District Council, followed by PSD-PNL (34.8%) and AUR (7%), according to the same IPSOS poll.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks