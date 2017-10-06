Road signs may tell drivers to watch out for otters near Bucharest’s Delta

The association managing the Vacaresti Natural Park, also known as Bucharest’s Delta, wants the City Hall to install road signs warning drivers to watch out for otters around the protected area.

The initiative comes one week after a car hit and killed an otter, reports local Digi24.

Representatives of the Vacaresti Natural Park Association are also asking the Bucharest City Hall to install speed limits in the area, so that drivers have more time to see the otters crossing the street. They would also want the authorities to build a bridge for the otters to be able to cross the area safely.

“In the long run, it is important to begin detailed studies to see how many otters cross the area, if they come to the park or from the park, so as to even have the solution of installing a bridge for these animals, so they can pass, communicate with the exterior safely,” said Dan Barbulescu, director of Vacaresti Natural Park Association.

Specialists say it’s a rarity to see otters living in big cities.

Vacaresti Natural Park became an urban protected area last year. Several animal species are living in the area, such as otters, foxes, weasels, bats, turtles, birds, and lizards. Any activities that may have a negative impact on biodiversity are forbidden in the park. For example, visitors are not allowed to use fire in this area (this also includes smoking), they can’t fish, dump waste, break or destroy the vegetation, let their pets run free, or use motorized means of transportation. Any deviation from these rules is punishable by law.

A 2.5-km tourist trail was opened last month in the Park, but cycling fans can also try the tourist biking route there.

Irina Marica, [email protected]