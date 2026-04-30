Romania’s interim transport minister announces plans to terminate contract of Bucharest subway director

Interim transport minister Radu Miruță announced on April 29 that he decided to convene the Board of Directors of Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, in order to terminate the contract of the company’s general manager, Mariana Miclăuș.

The minister also said that the subway ticket will no longer increase in price from RON 5 to RON 7 from May 1, as previously announced, because he signed an order that "interrupts" this increase.

“Since we’ve already started looking into the internal workings of the Metrorex network, I have decided to convene the company’s Board of Directors, through the General Meeting of Shareholders, in order to terminate the mandate of the CEO for failing to meet the financial performance indicators agreed with the ministry, targets that were accepted but not achieved. This should have happened as soon as it was observed that they were not being met,” Miruță said, quoted by Agerpres.

He also announced that he had ordered an audit to determine the value of the damages incurred by the company, related to how its assets were used by third parties.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)