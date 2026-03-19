Romania’s rewilded Carpathian forests ranked among world’s top conservation destinations by National Geographic

Rewilding efforts in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains have placed the country second in a global ranking of conservation projects worth traveling for, published by National Geographic. The recognition highlights large-scale restoration work led by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation in the Făgăraș Mountains.

The article by Freya Bromley describes the Carpathians as one of Europe’s last remaining wilderness areas, home to extensive virgin beech forests and diverse wildlife, including brown bears, wolves, lynx, and European bison.

“Romania holds roughly half the continent’s remaining old-growth woodlands, and Foundation Conservation Carpathia is responsible for protecting some 200,000 acres of it. It’s busy establishing ‘Europe’s Yellowstone’, supporting the continent’s largest brown bear population, and reintroducing the European bison to its original habitat. Meanwhile, areas affected by illegal logging are being transformed into biodiversity farms such as Cobor, where native grey cattle graze among restored forests,” reads the National Geographic list.

The article also points to the growing role of ecotourism in the region, with guided tours allowing visitors to explore conservation sites, observe wildlife, and meet restoration teams working on the ground.

Reacting to the National Geographic article, the Conservation Carpathia Foundation said the recognition reflects increasing international attention toward Romania as a destination for nature-based tourism, where conservation and local development are closely linked.

“For us, this confirms a simple fact: Romania is beginning to be seen as an authentic destination for nature and ecotourism. Ecotourism is not just a holiday. It is a way of building: healthy local economies, engaged communities, and nature protected in the long term. This is the future we are building, step by step, in the Făgăraș Mountains,” the foundation said in a post on social media.

Ecuador’s cloud forests top the National Geographic list, which also includes Costa Rica’s sea turtles, French Polynesia’s coral reefs, Japan’s ama divers, and South Africa’s Big Five.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com