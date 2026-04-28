Bucharest airports install 10 free drinking water stations for passengers

Passengers traveling through Bucharest’s two airports can now access free drinking water, as new refill stations have been installed across terminals, the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced. A total of 10 hydration points are currently available at Henri Coandă (Otopeni) International Airport and Aurel Vlaicu (Bǎneasa) International Airport.

The stations are connected to the airport’s potable water network and are equipped with bottle-filling devices and fountains.

They are available both in public areas and in restricted zones, including departure gates and arrivals terminals, allowing passengers to refill bottles free of charge, CNAB said.

“We were able to swiftly carry out all the necessary technical interventions so that, since February, tap water at Henri Coandă Airport is drinkable and microbiologically pure, and starting in April, the water stations from which passengers can refill their bottles are operational,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, General Director of the National Company Bucharest Airports.

The airport’s water supply comes from deep underground sources and is distributed through a network of approximately 23 kilometers of pipelines.

At Băneasa Airport, one drinking water station has been installed, with plans to expand the network in high-traffic areas. The stations are equipped with counters that track the number of bottles filled, helping authorities identify where additional units are needed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)