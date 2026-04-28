Romania gains real-time access to US Counter-UAS Marketplace under new defense agreement

Romania has secured real-time access to the American Counter-UAS Marketplace, becoming only the second country in the world to do so after the United Kingdom, defense minister Radu Miruțǎ announced. The move follows a new cooperation agreement signed between Romanian and American officials.

Minister Miruțǎ and Daniel P. Driscoll, the US Secretary of the Army, signed a letter of intent on Monday, April 27, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of drones and counter-drone systems.

Under the agreement, Romania will gain access to the US-developed Counter-UAS Marketplace, a platform that provides real-time information on more than 1,600 anti-drone solutions.

“Romania becomes the second country in the world, after the United Kingdom, with real-time access to the American Counter-UAS Marketplace - a modern tool that gives us rapid access to over 1,600 anti-drone solutions and significantly shortens reaction and acquisition time,” minister Miruță said in a post on social media.

He noted the strategic importance of the initiative for NATO’s eastern flank.

“On the Eastern Flank, time makes the difference. And we choose to be prepared,” he added.

In the same message, the defense minister also highlighted Romania’s continued investment in security despite economic challenges.

“Even in a difficult economic context, we have increased the defense budget […] because security is not negotiable,” he said, thanking citizens for supporting such measures.

Moreover, Radu Miruță emphasized that Romania’s partnership with the United States is more than symbolic. “It is a real guarantee of security. Romania is not just a beneficiary of security, but a serious partner that contributes, delivers, and offers predictability,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Counter-UAS Marketplace is a US initiative designed as a digital tool that enables the rapid identification and acquisition of anti-drone solutions tailored to operational needs. The platform offers access to a constantly updated catalog of over 1,600 systems and helps streamline procurement processes by reducing the time required by traditional defense contracting procedures.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruţă)