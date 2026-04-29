Transport

Romania’s Railway Reform Authority selects Siemens to deliver hydrogen-powered train fleet

29 April 2026

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Romania’s Railway Reform Authority (ARF) has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract for the delivery of 12 two-car hydrogen-powered electric multiple units based on the Mireo Plus H platform. This marks the first hydrogen train contract in Romania and one of the first hydrogen projects in Eastern Europe, the company said.

The agreement includes the delivery of the trains as well as full maintenance and repair services for an initial term of 15 years. The trains are due for passenger service in 2029.

The Mireo Plus H features a hydrogen fuel cell-based electric propulsion system, complemented by battery energy storage. The batteries are charged either via the fuel cell system or through regenerative braking.

The trains are configured as articulated two-unit trainsets with a maximum operating speed of 120 km/h. Each trainset offers 131 fixed seats plus five folding seats. The trains can be operated in multiple traction of up to two coupled units.

The maintenance activities will be carried out locally in Romania, including at a dedicated depot in Bucharest, by Siemens Mobility personnel, supported by Railigent X digital maintenance and fleet management systems.

By replacing diesel-powered rolling stock, the new hydrogen trains will contribute to a significant reduction of emissions and noise in regional rail transport, the company said.

“With the Mireo Plus H, we combine a proven regional train platform with state‑of‑the‑art hydrogen technology, enabling zero‑emission rail operations on non‑electrified lines,” Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, explained.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Siemens Mobility)

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Transport

Romania’s Railway Reform Authority selects Siemens to deliver hydrogen-powered train fleet

29 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Railway Reform Authority (ARF) has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract for the delivery of 12 two-car hydrogen-powered electric multiple units based on the Mireo Plus H platform. This marks the first hydrogen train contract in Romania and one of the first hydrogen projects in Eastern Europe, the company said.

The agreement includes the delivery of the trains as well as full maintenance and repair services for an initial term of 15 years. The trains are due for passenger service in 2029.

The Mireo Plus H features a hydrogen fuel cell-based electric propulsion system, complemented by battery energy storage. The batteries are charged either via the fuel cell system or through regenerative braking.

The trains are configured as articulated two-unit trainsets with a maximum operating speed of 120 km/h. Each trainset offers 131 fixed seats plus five folding seats. The trains can be operated in multiple traction of up to two coupled units.

The maintenance activities will be carried out locally in Romania, including at a dedicated depot in Bucharest, by Siemens Mobility personnel, supported by Railigent X digital maintenance and fleet management systems.

By replacing diesel-powered rolling stock, the new hydrogen trains will contribute to a significant reduction of emissions and noise in regional rail transport, the company said.

“With the Mireo Plus H, we combine a proven regional train platform with state‑of‑the‑art hydrogen technology, enabling zero‑emission rail operations on non‑electrified lines,” Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, explained.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Siemens Mobility)

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