Romanian PM says Liberals could stay in government after no-confidence motion, but not with PSD

The National Liberal Party (PNL) could remain in government after the no-confidence vote, but no longer alongside the Social Democrats (PSD), prime minister Ilie Bolojan said. The statement came as the Parliament prepares to vote on the no-confidence motion filed by PSD and far-right party AUR that is expected to bring down the current cabinet.

Speaking on TVR, Bolojan, who is also the president of PNL, said his party remains open to participating in a new government following consultations with president Nicușor Dan, but ruled out any renewed coalition with the Social Democratic Party, News.ro reported.

“In the event of post-motion consultations, we will present our position consistently with the decisions already taken. That means we can be part of a government, but we can no longer be in a coalition with PSD,” Bolojan said.

He added that the Liberals are also considering an alternative scenario in which they move into opposition and build a “modernization pole” together with other political forces.

“No party is condemned to remain in government forever. Of course, the desire to get things done - and that’s what we want - means that if you are in government and able to do that, then that should be the main option,” said Ilie Bolojan.

He also rejected the idea of remaining in government under conditions imposed by PSD, warning that PNL would not accept a situation in which it would bear political responsibility under what he described as a “puppet” prime minister.

The no-confidence motion, filed jointly by the Social Democratic Party and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, has already been read in Parliament and is scheduled for debate and vote on May 5. The initiative was signed by a majority of lawmakers.

The political crisis follows PSD’s recent withdrawal from the pro-European ruling coalition, which had included PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania |(UDMR). If the motion passes, the president is expected to begin consultations with parliamentary parties to form a new government and name a new prime minister, amid growing uncertainty over Romania’s political direction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)