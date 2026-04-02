Update: The ancient golden helmet of Coțofenesti and two Dacian bracelets were recovered and presented during a press conference at the Drents Museum on Thursday, April 2, more than a year after the heist that shocked both Romania and the Netherlands. Dutch prosecutors said the artifacts were handed over by the suspects’ lawyers following procedural agreements with authorities, Biziday.ro reported.

One bracelet is still missing and the investigators said they continue to search for it.

“We are incredibly pleased with the return of these extraordinary art treasures. It has been a rollercoaster. Especially for Romania, but also for employees of the Drents Museum,” said Chief Public Prosecutor Corien Fahner at the meeting. “Naturally, we will continue searching for the still missing Dacian bracelet.”

Officials also said the recovered items are largely intact, with the most significant damage affecting an older repair on the helmet, as well as a small dent.

The trial against the three main suspects is set to begin on April 14, 2026.

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu also reacted to the news on social media, calling it a major success for bilateral cooperation. The authorities are now working to complete key steps before the artifacts are returned, including assessing their condition and establishing a timeline for restitution.

Once returned, the items will be reintegrated into the collection of the National Museum of History of Romania and made available to the public, the minister said.

According to Oana Țoiu, Romania had previously received EUR 5.85 million in compensation under international insurance mechanisms, which will be returned after expert evaluations confirm the condition of the recovered items.

Initial story: The famous Dacian helmet from Coțofenești, stolen from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands in early 2025, has reportedly been found, according to Dutch media reports. The information was also confirmed to Euronews Romania by Dutch authorities and by sources within Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although prosecutors have yet to officially confirm the discovery.

According to the media, the artifact may have suffered damage. Dutch prosecutors are expected to provide further details during a press conference scheduled later in the day. The Drents Museum announced on its website that it is closed today, April 2, "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu, the former director of the National Museum of History of Romania, who was dismissed after the heist, told Hotnews.ro that the artifacts “are intact.”

“I was informed this morning by my colleagues in the Netherlands. There will be a press conference at the Drents Museum this afternoon, when the items will be presented,” he said. "I cannot give further details, but I can say they were wrapped in a towel. They were found buried."

The priceless helmet was part of a Romanian Dacian treasure exhibited at the Drents Museum in Assen, where it was stolen during the night of January 24-25, 2025. Thieves used explosive materials to break into the museum, stealing the helmet along with three Dacian bracelets - but it is not yet clear if they were also located.

Dutch officials said three main suspects were involved in the heist, with surveillance footage showing them forcing entry and leaving the scene within minutes.

The items were displayed as part of the exhibition Dacia – The Empire of Gold and Silver and were due to return to the National Museum of History of Romania just days after the theft.

In the aftermath of the theft, Romania received compensation of EUR 5.7 million from the Dutch state in September 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from live video)