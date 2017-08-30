Tourist cycling route set up in Bucharest’s delta

Vacaresti Natural Park Association and BikeXpert Racing Team have set up an 8-km tourist cycling and hiking route in Vacaresti Natural Park, also known as Bucharest’s delta.

Both adults and children can try the new route, but they should have bikes equipped for off road rides.

The route is made up of two parts: the “belvedere” trail and the path “among the ponds”. There are two entrances: one from 168 Splaiul Independentei road and another one from the direction of Savinesti Street.

“Recreation represents one of the most important functions of the Vacaresti Natural Park. A “healthy” recreation includes activities such as sports, walking, observing the landscape, relaxing in the open air, and silence. The cyclists who will come to the park on their bikes will now have the opportunity to fully enjoy these services,” said Dan Barbulescu, director of the Vacaresti Natural Park Association.

Bucharest’s delta will also host a mountain bike contest on November 4 – Bucharest MTB Race.

Vacaresti Natural Park became an urban protected area last year. Any activities that may have a negative impact on biodiversity are forbidden in the park. For example, visitors are not allowed to use fire in this area (this also includes smoking), they can’t fish, dump waste, break or destroy the vegetation, let their pets run free, or use motorized means of transportation. Any deviation from these rules is punishable by law.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Parcnaturalvacaresti.ro)