Turkish Otokar signs deal to acquire Romania’s Automecanica and its Mediaș manufacturing facility

Otokar, Türkiye’s leading exporter of land systems and a key supplier to NATO and the United Nations, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Automecanica S.A. and its production facility in Mediaș, Romania. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, marks a significant step in the company’s European industrial expansion.

The agreement, signed on April 29, 2026, covers 96.77% of Automecanica’s share capital and is valued at approximately EUR 85 million.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Otokar’s long-term commitment to developing sovereign defense manufacturing capabilities in Romania, in line with its obligations under the COBRA II ATBTU program.

“This investment is a concrete expression of Otokar's long-term commitment to Romania," said Aykut Özüner, Otokar CEO. "With this agreement, we are not simply fulfilling a contract - we are contributing to Romania's industrial sovereignty and its capacity to support allied defense on NATO's Eastern flank."

Through this move, Otokar becomes a defense manufacturer with production operations inside the European Union, positioning itself to play a more active role in European military procurement.

The Mediaș facility, which spans around 140,000 square meters and employs more than 250 workers, is fully equipped for the complete production cycle of armored vehicles - from metal cutting and welding to painting, assembly, and quality testing - according to NATO standards.

The acquisition is closely linked to the COBRA II program, under which Otokar signed a contract in 2024 with C.N. Romtehnica S.A. to deliver 1,059 4x4 tactical armored vehicles to Romania’s Ministry of National Defense. The contract is valued at approximately EUR 857 million.

The program remains on schedule, with vehicles already produced in Türkiye delivered to the Romanian Armed Forces, the company said. Meanwhile, preparations at the Mediaș plant have been completed, initial production phases are underway, and full assembly operations are set to begin in June 2026.

Company officials said the investment goes beyond contract fulfillment, aiming to build long-term industrial capacity in Romania. The project includes the transfer of engineering expertise, production processes, and technical know-how, enabling local teams to carry out all stages of the COBRA II manufacturing cycle.

“In a defense landscape where countries increasingly seek to develop sovereign production capabilities rather than depend on imported equipment, this model positions Romania as an active manufacturing nation within NATO's industrial ecosystem. It also opens new export opportunities: vehicles produced in Mediaș can serve as a platform for Romania's integration into European and NATO supply chains, generating lasting economic and strategic value well beyond the scope of the current contract,” reads Otokar’s press release.

Otokar currently has more than 33,000 military vehicles in service across nearly 50 countries and over 80 end-users worldwide, with exports reaching nine European markets. The company said the Romania investment reflects its wider strategy of expanding through local partnerships, co-development, and in-country production across allied nations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)