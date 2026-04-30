Polish group Żabka reaches 204 Froo stores in Romania after 32 openings in Q1 2026

Polish group Żabka grew its local network of stores operated under the Froo brand to 204 after 32 openings in the first quarter of the year.

In Q1, the group opened 435 new stores across Poland and Romania, bringing the network to 12,750 outlets at end-March 2026 (+11.3% YoY).

The expansion is underpinned by 2,742 new franchisees onboarded over the last 12 months, which translates into network stability and supports further growth, the company said.

At the same time, the company remains on track to deliver its 2026 target of over 1,300 new store openings. By the end of 2028, the network is projected to reach around 16,000 stores, some 1,500 more than initially projected at the time of Żabka's first-time listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

In Q1 2026, the group’s sales to end customers (StEC) rose 12% YoY to PLN 7.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 674 million, up 13.1% YoY. The adjusted net loss narrowed to PLN 51 million, a year-on-year improvement of PLN 25 million, primarily driven by further gains in operating performance and lower finance costs.

“Q1 2026 marked another quarter of consistent delivery against our strategic agenda. First and foremost, we continue to maintain a high pace of network expansion, opening as many as 435 new stores in Poland and Romania, which corresponds to nearly five openings per day on average. Strong interest from franchise partners and intensive development in both markets confirm our ability to further scale the business and put us well on track to achieve our target of over 1,300 new openings in 2026,” Tomasz Suchański, the CEO of the group, said.

Żabka Group encompasses Poland’s leading convenience retail network operating under the Żabka brand and a store chain in Romania under the Froo brand. The network is complemented by a chain of unmanned, autonomous outlets operating under the Żabka Nano banner, enabling customers to shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In total, the network comprised 12,750 stores at end-March 2026.

The group’s Maczfit operation delivers restaurant-quality prepared meals to consumers seeking convenient and healthy food, while Dietly is an online D2C meal solutions marketplace. The group’s eGrocery business is operated through two brands: Jush! and Delio.

Since October 2024, the company’s shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)