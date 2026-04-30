Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visits Bucharest site of new pediatric psychiatry hospital

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visited the construction site of the future “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic in Bucharest, marking his direct support for one of Romania’s key mental health initiatives. The visit highlights growing international backing for the project led by the Metropolis Foundation, the organization said.

The famous actor was joined by Codin Maticiuc, founder of the “Public Hospitals from Private Funds” initiative, and Eduard Irimia, co-founder and president of I Success Awards.

Organizers said the visit reflects a concrete commitment to the construction of the new clinic and aims to boost visibility and support for the project.

“The fact that someone of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s stature chooses to visit our construction site, to see the walls rising and to say he stands with us, encourages us even more to move forward and bring this project to the attention of as many people as possible. Every voice that joins us means more visibility, more hope, and, ultimately, more resources for the children who need this hospital,” said Codin Maticiuc, founder of the “Public Hospitals from Private Funds” initiative, Metropolis Foundation.

The future clinic, designed as a modern facility dedicated to treatment, recovery, and therapy, will cover approximately 3,900 square meters and include 67 beds, more than 40 patient rooms, and over 20 therapy spaces. A dedicated section for adolescents struggling with substance addiction is also planned.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for pediatric mental health services in Romania. More than 5,700 children are treated annually at the existing facility, which is already operating beyond capacity, while conditions such as severe depression, behavioral disorders, autism, ADHD, and substance abuse are on the rise, the Foundation said.

The total investment is estimated at EUR 16.5 million. So far, around EUR 6 million has been raised through donations and sponsorships, covering the structural phase of the building, with more than EUR 10 million still needed to complete the project. Further details on how to donate can be found here.

During his visit to Romania, Cuba Gooding Jr. also toured the Senate building, where he met with officials, including Senate president Mircea Abrudean. The announcement was made by Titus Corlǎțean, who also shared a photo gallery on social media.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Metropolis Foundation)