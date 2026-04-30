Romania’s national currency weakened to a historic low on Thursday, April 30, with the exchange rate reaching RON 5.1417 per EUR, according to the National Bank BNR. The sharp depreciation comes amid heightened political uncertainty following the no-confidence motion recently filed against the government.

Pressure on the RON was visible early in the day on interbank markets, where the exchange rate climbed by around 1%, from RON 5.09/EUR 1 on Wednesday to RON 5.14/EUR 1, Ziarul Financiar reported. During early trading hours, the exchange rate briefly rose even further, reaching RON 5.15 per EUR in interbank transactions.

The currency began to lose ground earlier this week, after the announcement that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the former senior partner of the ruling coalition, and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which is in opposition, would file a motion of censure against the cabinet led by Liberal (PNL) leader and prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The previous record had been set on May 8, 2025, when the RON hit 5.12 per EUR following the resignation of then-prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Economists say the currency’s decline reflects investor concerns over political stability and fiscal outlook, as markets react to the potential fallout from the ongoing political crisis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com