Real Estate

Radisson Blu hotel to open in Sinaia mountain town in Romania

29 April 2026

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Hotel consulting and management company Premier Hospitality has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group for a Radisson Blu hotel in the popular mountain town of Sinaia, at Cota 1,400.

The current hotel located at Cota 1,400 (the 1,400-meter elevation) will be rebranded as Radisson Blu. The opening is scheduled for the summer of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Premier Hospitality will operate the unit. Octavian Moldovan will serve as the hotel’s general manager.

The hotel will offer 68 rooms, including six junior suites and two presidential suites. It will also feature a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hospitality group active across the EMEA and APAC regions. Its portfolio includes brands such as Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Premier Hospitality)

Normal
Real Estate

Radisson Blu hotel to open in Sinaia mountain town in Romania

29 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hotel consulting and management company Premier Hospitality has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group for a Radisson Blu hotel in the popular mountain town of Sinaia, at Cota 1,400.

The current hotel located at Cota 1,400 (the 1,400-meter elevation) will be rebranded as Radisson Blu. The opening is scheduled for the summer of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Premier Hospitality will operate the unit. Octavian Moldovan will serve as the hotel’s general manager.

The hotel will offer 68 rooms, including six junior suites and two presidential suites. It will also feature a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hospitality group active across the EMEA and APAC regions. Its portfolio includes brands such as Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Premier Hospitality)

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