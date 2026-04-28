European Parliament lifts Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity, opening her to investigation

The European Parliament has lifted MEP Diana Șoșoacă’s immunity at the request of the Romanian Prosecutor General’s Office in a vote on Tuesday, April 28, opening her to investigation for deprivation of liberty and other offenses.

Last week, the Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament (JURI) voted to lift her parliamentary immunity, but the final vote was in the European Parliament.

Șoșoacă, known for her pro-Russian, pro-legionary, anti-EU rhetoric, can now be investigated and tried for depriving Italian journalists of their freedom, legionary propaganda, and Holocaust denial.

“We have just voted to lift the immunity of MEP Diana Șoșoacă. The request passed with a large majority. The European Parliament is always united in allowing justice to do its job,” wrote MEP Siegfried Mureșan on his Facebook page.

The request to lift parliamentary immunity was made by the Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office, which initiated criminal proceedings against Diana Șoșoacă at the end of last year, accusing her of 11 offenses. Diana Șoșoacă defended herself in the Committee on Legal Affairs on March 24. In a subsequent Facebook live stream, she claimed that an abuse was taking place.

However, Șoșoacă filmed many of the offenses she’s being accused of voluntarily. In autumn 2024, after the Constitutional Court judges invalidated her presidential candidacy file, Șoșoacă paid tribute in a Facebook live to Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, leader of the Legionary Movement in Romania. Later, at the end of November 2024, she went to the memorial cross erected for him in Tâncăbești, Ilfov county.

Similarly, in February 2025, the Institute for the Study of Communist Crimes filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office, also targeting the MEP, for promoting the cult of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu in a speech in the European Parliament. In other statements, Șoșoacă said that Marshal Ion Antonescu and the leader of the Legionary Movement, Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, were heroes.

The fiery MEP became known during the pandemic, when she opposed vaccination and mask mandates. She is famous for her pro-Russian positions and was recently interviewed by propaganda channel Russia Today. During the interview, she claimed that Romanian president Nicusor Dan is illegitimate and that Romania became part of the Iran war when it allowed the US to station planes on its territory.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)