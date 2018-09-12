Romanian Gendarmerie notifies prosecutors about coup d’état attempt at August 10 protest

The Romanian Gendarmerie accused a coup d’état attempt at the August 10 anti-government protest, and filed a complaint with the anti-organized crime office DIICOT for offenses against the constitutional order, local Mediafax reported.

The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its leader Liviu Dragnea previously made similar accusations in public reactions.

Interior minister Carmen Dan also announced on Tuesday, September 11, that she has filed an “action” with DIICOT to expose events at the street protest that took place in Bucharest on August 10. The manifestation turned violent after the gendarmerie used tear gas and water cannons to clear the square. More than 400 people were injured and hundreds filed complaints against the Gendarmerie after these violent incidents. However, the Gendarmerie and the interior minister said the intervention was legal.

PSD also asked the state authorities to urgently investigate alleged information about the possible external financing of the August 10 anti-government protest in Bucharest. The investigation should also focus on alleged premediated acts that may have led to the violent incidents in Victoriei Square, according to the party.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)