Ukraine war: Russian drone crashes into apartment building in Romania’s Galați

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A Russian drone crashed into a residential apartment building in the Romanian city of Galați early Friday morning, May 29, triggering an explosion and a fire that injured two people and forced the evacuation of around 70 residents. The authorities described the incident as a serious violation of the country's airspace amid renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine near the Romanian border.

According to Romania's Ministry of National Defense (MApN), Russian forces resumed drone strikes overnight against civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine near the Danube border with Romania.

One drone entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by military radars to the southern area of Galați, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment block at around 2 a.m., Agerpres reported. The impact caused an explosion and a fire in a 10th-floor apartment. Two residents of the affected apartment managed to evacuate themselves before emergency crews arrived.

The authorities issued RO-Alert warnings for residents in the counties of Galați, Tulcea, and Brăila as the incident unfolded. The Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetești at 1:19 a.m., supported by an IAR 330 SOCAT military helicopter. The pilots were authorized to engage targets throughout the alert period, the Defense Ministry said.

Emergency responders, police officers, intelligence service specialists, and military personnel were deployed to the scene. The fire was later extinguished, and the Red Intervention Plan was deactivated.

Investigators from the Romanian Intelligence Service determined that the drone's entire explosive payload detonated upon impact. Authorities later identified the aircraft as a Russian-made Geran-2 drone.

According to reports by Agerpres, four people were affected by the incident. Two suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Galați County Emergency Clinical Hospital, while two others received treatment at the scene after suffering panic attacks.

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident, calling it "a serious and irresponsible escalation" by the Russian Federation.

“A drone involved in the bombing of infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Romania, in Galați, causing a fire on the roof of a residential building. Two people were slightly injured, and the building was evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Romania had informed NATO allies and the Secretary General of the incident and requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania.

“The Russian Federation continues to be an aggressor state conducting an illegal war with serious implications for regional security and the safety of citizens," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry also strongly condemned Russia's actions, arguing that the incident represented a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, the NATO spokesperson, Allison Hart, said in a first reaction on X: "Early this morning, an apartment building in Romania was struck by a drone as Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure near the border. the NATO Secretary General is in touch with Romanian authorities. We condemn Russia’s recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against all threats, including drones."

Early this morning, an apartment building in Romania was struck by a drone as Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure near the border. @SecGenNATO is in touch with Romanian authorities. We condemn Russia’s recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against… — NATO Spokesperson (@NATOpress) May 29, 2026

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Roughly a year ago, Romania officially enacted a law allowing its armed forces to shoot down unauthorized drones entering national airspace. However, the provision has not been used so far, despite numerous incidents involving Russian drones near or on Romanian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine. At the end of March, for example, a drone entered Romania near the northern part of Tulcea County, before crashing in an uninhabited area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos)