Galați drone crash: President convenes security council after “most serious incident” on Romanian territory since start of Ukraine war

Romanian president Nicușor Dan convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) on Friday, May 29, following what he described as “the most serious incident affecting Romanian territory” since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The statement came after a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the city of Galați overnight, injuring two people and triggering a fire.

In a first statement, Dan said Romania would take "proportionate measures" in relation to the Russian Federation and stressed that responsibility for the incident rests entirely with Moscow.

“What happened today in Galați is a direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, of the irresponsible and indiscriminate way in which Moscow operates these weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of NATO borders, and of its systematic disregard for international law," the president said. “There is no ambiguity whatsoever regarding the perpetrator of this aggression or its cause.”

Nicușor Dan said Romanian armed forces had followed established procedures and had standing orders to shoot down the drone as soon as conditions allowed, without risking civilian casualties or damage on the ground.

After military radars detected the drone entering Romanian airspace, two F-16 fighter jets and an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter tracked it. However, authorities decided not to engage the target because it could not be safely destroyed over an urban area, the president explained.

He also announced several immediate measures in response to the incident, including informing NATO allies and European Union partners, requesting additional allied anti-drone capabilities for Romania and the eastern flank, and formally notifying the United Nations Security Council about what he called a repeated violation of international law by Russia.

“Romania is a NATO member state and will not, under any circumstances, accept that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine be transferred onto its citizens. Defending Romania’s national territory and its citizens remains my highest constitutional duty. It is a responsibility that we fulfill together with our allies, and today, as every day, we are stronger together,” Nicușor Dan said.

“Romania’s support for Ukraine - political, humanitarian, military, and on its path toward European integration - remains unwavering. The longer Russia continues this war, the clearer it becomes that it must end through a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” he added.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, representatives of the Ministry of Defense said the situation is under control and stressed that the country is not under attack.

“We are not facing an attack on Romania. We are facing the effects of a conflict taking place in the immediate vicinity of our border," Brigadier General Gheorghe Maxim, deputy commander of the Joint Forces Command, said, as quoted by Agerpres.

According to the military, the drone was detected 19 kilometers east of the Ukrainian town of Reni at 1:46 a.m., entered Romanian airspace at 1:52 a.m., and disappeared from radar four minutes later after traveling approximately 10 kilometers over Romanian territory.

Maxim said that engaging small, low-flying drones presents significant operational challenges and that destroying the aircraft over a populated area could have created risks equal to or greater than the drone's impact itself.

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan also condemned the incident, calling it "unacceptable" and describing it as another violation of Romanian airspace caused by Russia's continuing war in Ukraine.

“The strengthening of national security and the protection of our citizens must remain the absolute priority," Bolojan said.

He added that Romania is moving forward with the EU's SAFE defense program and expects to sign a contract for anti-drone systems within hours, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash site in Galați. Preliminary findings indicate that the drone was a Russian-made Geran-2 and that its entire explosive payload detonated upon impact.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)