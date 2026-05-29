Traffic reopens on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina after winter closure

A key section of Romania’s famous mountain road Transalpina reopened to traffic on Friday morning, May 29, following a seasonal winter closure. Authorities said the route is now accessible to drivers, although overnight restrictions and special safety measures remain in place.

The National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) announced that traffic resumed on the DN67C Transalpina road between Rânca and Curpăt, covering the section between kilometer 34+800 and kilometer 79+200.

The authorities said the road will remain closed overnight between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until June 30. Starting July 1, the overnight closure period will be shortened, with traffic restrictions in place between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

A maximum speed limit of 30 km/h remains in force on the reopened section, while vehicles with a maximum authorized weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes are prohibited from using the route.

“Compliance with these restrictions is mandatory in order to prevent dangerous incidents and ensure safe travel conditions,” CNAIR said.

The authority also warned that traffic may be temporarily restricted or suspended in the event of adverse weather conditions such as fog, heavy rain or storms, as well as natural hazards including avalanches, rockfalls and landslides.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere)