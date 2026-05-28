Tech

Romania to host world’s first quantum AI data center in Cluj county, Senate president says

28 May 2026

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Romania will host the world’s first data center based on quantum artificial intelligence, to be built in Cluj county by US technology company DriverAI. The announcement was made by Romanian Senate president Mircea Abrudean following a meeting with company representatives.

According to Abrudean, the project will be developed in four phases on a 20-hectare site in Luna commune, in Cluj county.

The first phase alone is expected to involve investments of around USD 1 billion.

“Any American investment in Romania represents an investment in our security,” Mircea Abrudean wrote in a Facebook post announcing the project.

The Senate president said the initiative represents an important step in strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between Romania and the United States. He also described the investment as a continuation of discussions held during his visit to Washington earlier this year.

According to Abrudean, the future facility could position Romania as a key European hub for advanced technologies, while also opening new opportunities for universities and research institutions.

“Students and researchers from elite universities in Cluj and beyond will gain unprecedented access to advanced GPU computing resources and quantum hardware,” he said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Kushnarova/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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Tech

Romania to host world’s first quantum AI data center in Cluj county, Senate president says

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will host the world’s first data center based on quantum artificial intelligence, to be built in Cluj county by US technology company DriverAI. The announcement was made by Romanian Senate president Mircea Abrudean following a meeting with company representatives.

According to Abrudean, the project will be developed in four phases on a 20-hectare site in Luna commune, in Cluj county.

The first phase alone is expected to involve investments of around USD 1 billion.

“Any American investment in Romania represents an investment in our security,” Mircea Abrudean wrote in a Facebook post announcing the project.

The Senate president said the initiative represents an important step in strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between Romania and the United States. He also described the investment as a continuation of discussions held during his visit to Washington earlier this year.

According to Abrudean, the future facility could position Romania as a key European hub for advanced technologies, while also opening new opportunities for universities and research institutions.

“Students and researchers from elite universities in Cluj and beyond will gain unprecedented access to advanced GPU computing resources and quantum hardware,” he said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Kushnarova/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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