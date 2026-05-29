Romanian prosecutors open new investigation into Andrew Tate for incitement to hatred, discrimination

Prosecutors from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Thursday, May 28, that they are investigating controversial influencer Andrew Tate for incitement to hatred and discrimination in a continued form.

According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old British citizen allegedly incited the public, through several speeches promoted on social media between 2021 and 2024, to hatred and discrimination against women.

Andrew and Tristan Tate became internationally famous through online content about money, masculinity, and an extravagant lifestyle. The two lived for several years in Romania and had their first run-in with the law in August 2024, when DIICOT announced that searches had taken place in Bucharest and Ilfov County in a case involving the formation of an organized criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual acts with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering.

Prosecutors said that the two British brothers, Andrew and Tristan Tate, and their accomplices allegedly recruited, starting in 2015, 34 women whom they forced to produce pornographic materials distributed for a fee on specialized platforms. In this way, they obtained roughly USD 2.8 million. One of the Tate brothers was also suspected of repeatedly having intimate relations with a 15-year-old girl, a victim in the case.

The two brothers were initially detained for several months in Romania, then placed under house arrest, and later under judicial control. Last year, the Trump administration reportedly pressured Romanian authorities into lifting the Tates’ travel ban. After this was achieved, the two left Romania, returned briefly to meet with prosecutors, and then departed again.

The new investigation comes in continuation of the other charges brought by the prosecutors against the brothers. “From the criminal investigation documents, it emerged that one suspect (a British citizen), aged 39, during the period 2021-2024, through several speeches promoted on social media, incited the public to hatred and discrimination against women,” DIICOT specified.

Earlier this week, the brothers were in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-largest city, to look into a historic hotel that they wanted to acquire.

Andrew Tate is currently free of preventive restrictions after the Bucharest Tribunal decided in April 2026 to revoke the judicial control measure both in his case and in that of his brother, Tristan Tate. The Tate brothers continue to be defendants and investigated while at liberty in the cases handled by DIICOT, including the one for incitement to hatred or discrimination against women.

At the end of March 2026, British Police announced that they had reopened an investigation following accusations by several women regarding acts of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed in 2014 and 2015.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)