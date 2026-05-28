Mayor signs Bucharest’s candidacy file to host 2028 Europa League final

General mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced on Thursday, May 28, that he signed Bucharest’s candidacy file to host the 2028 UEFA Europa League final. The Romanian capital is also preparing a series of upgrades and repair works at the National Arena stadium as part of the bid.

The mayor said the candidacy was submitted in support of the Romanian Football Federation and confirmed that funding has already been allocated for the planned modernization works.

According to the official calendar, as presented by the Bucharest City Hall, the bid file must be submitted by June 10, 2026, while the winning host cities will be announced in September 2026. Cities from Italy, Germany, and Serbia have also entered the race to host the final.

According to Ciucu, authorities will soon launch the procedure for preparing the technical project needed for the works recommended in a completed technical assessment of the stadium.

“We will replace the giant video screen during next year’s competition break so as not to affect the match calendar. We will also carry out additional works to improve access to the elevated parking facility with 1,200 spaces,” mayor Ciucu said.

The Romanian Football Federation announced in February that it submitted the first part of its bid to host the UEFA Europa League Final in 2028 or 2029 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

For the Romanian capital, the bid also carries symbolic importance, as the National Arena previously hosted the 2012 Europa League final as well as four matches during UEFA Euro 2020, played in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ciprian Ciucu)