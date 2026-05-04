Romanian teams sweep top places at global robotics championship in Houston

Romanian high school teams delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship, taking all top four places in Houston in a repeat of their growing dominance in the global student robotics arena, Agerpres reported. The final saw an all-Romanian showdown, with Velocity Robotics from “Gheorghe Munteanu Murgoci” High School in Brăila defeating the team from “B.P. Hașdeu” National College in Buzău.

The sweep did not stop at the final. Third place went to Quantum Robotics from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest, while AiCitizens from “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” National College in Focșani secured fourth place, turning the competition’s closing stage into a display of Romania’s depth in robotics education.

The result confirms a pattern rather than an isolated success. Romanian teams have now produced multiple world champions in recent years, with AiCitizens winning in 2024 and Delta Force from Arad taking the title in 2022. The back-to-back all-Romanian finals in 2024 and 2026 underline a sustained pipeline of talent rather than a single standout generation.

President Nicușor Dan reacted publicly, saying “Romania is proud of you” and noting he had been “impressed by the energy and creativity” of the students during a previous meeting in Timișoara. His remarks reflect the increasing visibility of robotics as one of the country’s few clear success stories in education.

The FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship, held this year from April 29 to May 2, is one of the most competitive international robotics contests for students, bringing together top teams from around the world.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FIRST Tech Challenge Romania)