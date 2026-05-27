Vodafone to merge with Telekom Mobile Communications Romania in June

The merger between Vodafone Romania and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications is scheduled for the end of June 30, 2026, ending a process that began in October 2025, according to an announcement by the former.

In 2025, Vodafone and Romanian telecom operator Digi announced that they had finalized the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. The total value of the transaction was EUR 70 million. Of that amount, Vodafone paid EUR 30 million to acquire Telekom’s postpaid customers, business customers, the store network, and the technical network infrastructure, along with its employees. Digi acquired Telekom’s prepaid customers, spectrum, and towers for EUR 40 million.

After the announcement, Vodafone started integrating Telekom’s operations, systems, and network. “An important step in the integration process is the merger of the two companies, scheduled for the end of June 2026. As a result of the implementation of the merger, Vodafone will take over Telekom’s rights and obligations,” the company stated.

Vodafone reached roughly 8.4 million customers in Romania after the merger, two-thirds of whom had monthly subscriptions. According to the company, its new customers will continue to benefit from the current services. “At the same time, interaction will become simpler, through the consolidation of contact points, including in stores, call centers, and the digital environment,” Vodafone representatives claimed.

Vodafone also announced at the time of the transaction that it would commit EUR 150 million in investments in Romania over the next 2-3 years.

“The implementation of the merger with Telekom represents a significant moment for Vodafone and our long-term investment journey in Romania. With the end of June 30, 2026, we enter a new stage in which we focus on network development, innovation, and strengthening interaction with our customers. We are building a unified structure, prepared to offer the best possible experience and services at the highest standards, and we continue the integration of the operations, infrastructure, and capabilities of the two companies,” declared Nedim Baytorun, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

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