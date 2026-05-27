Tate brothers consider buying Continental Hotel in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrived in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-largest city, on Tuesday, May 26, and visited the historic center to look at several properties, including the famed but aging Continental Hotel. In a subsequent interview, Andrew Tate said he is considering moving to Cluj-Napoca.

“I’m also interested in making some investments, so I’m here in Cluj looking at a couple historical properties,” Tate said in the interview with Clujust.ro.

“There’s an old hotel - Hotel Continental - and I believe it has some American origins, I believe originally it was owned by an American man so… I like to make history repeat itself, so I’m here to look at that,” he added.

Lawyer Alexandru Rîșniță, who accompanied the two during the visit to Cluj, also told local news outlet Știri de Cluj that the Tate brothers are considering moving to the city.

“I can tell you that the Tate brothers want to move their residence from Bucharest to Cluj, to move to Cluj-Napoca. A symbolic building in the center of Cluj is being targeted: the Continental Hotel,” he said.

The lawyer explained that the visit of the two to the city center was connected precisely with inspecting the historic building.

Cluj-Napoca City Hall had previously expressed interest in the emblematic building in the city center. About a month ago, mayor Emil Boc declared that the local administration is analyzing the possibility of purchasing the Continental Hotel if it is put up for sale. The city also has priority in buying the property in such a scenario.

Andrew and Tristan Tate became internationally famous through online content about money, masculinity, and an extravagant lifestyle. The two lived for several years in Romania and have been investigated for allegedly forming an organized criminal group that recruited women for sexual exploitation and the production of adult online content. Other accusations include human trafficking, rape, forming an organized criminal group, illegal access to computer systems, money laundering, and sexual acts with a minor.

The two brothers were initially detained for several months in Romania, then placed under house arrest, and later under judicial control. Last year, the Trump administration reportedly pressured Romanian authorities into lifting the Tates’ travel ban. After this was achieved, the two left Romania, returned briefly to meet with prosecutors, and then departed again.

Last month, the Romanian justice system lifted all preventive judicial control measures imposed on Andrew Tate regarding his charges of human trafficking. Tate is still under judicial control in the second case handled by DIICOT, in which he is being investigated for human trafficking, sexual acts with a minor, and money laundering.

The Tate brothers have constantly denied all accusations and claimed that they are victims of a fabricated case.

News of the brothers’ visit to Cluj-Napoca and acquisition intentions triggered a huge wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing anger. “I say we should be ready for protests,” wrote a female Reddit user.

Aside from the Tates, Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s most expensive city for new homes, also caught the attention of the Trump family. In March, the Trump Tower project planned in the city received the necessary approvals under the Zonal Urban Plan of the City Hall. The project involves Eric Trump, the son of US president Donald Trump, through The Trump Organization, as officially communicated by the American company.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)