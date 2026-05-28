Romanian interim defence minister Radu Miruță announced on Thursday, May 27, the signing of two contracts financed through the EU-backed Security Action for Europe SAFE program aimed at defence and dual-use infrastructure.

Surveillance drones

The first contract, valued at EUR 30.7 million, is for 34 Mini UAS Class I drones and 15 Scorpion kits, which transform the drones from a ‘fixed-wing’ configuration into a ‘multicopter’ configuration. All 34 drones will be delivered in 2027 and will be used in surveillance missions.

According to the minister, the contracted systems add to those already in the Romanian Army’s equipment and are complementary to the co-production project in the country. He also emphasized that the equipment will complement the Romanian Army’s existing assets and is part of an industrial cooperation project in Romania.

Quantum Systems is a German manufacturer of advanced drones and autonomous systems, founded in 2015. The company specializes in VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft and is known for integrating artificial intelligence and advanced sensors into its drones, which are also used in Ukraine. Quantum Systems has several international operations, including in Romania, where it has a subsidiary in Bucharest, as well as in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Australia.

According to the Quantum Systems website, the Vector AI, the new generation of the sUAS Vector eVTOL system, is developed based on operational experience accumulated over thousands of hours of missions carried out in international military operations, including in Ukraine.

Equipped with onboard processing power and artificial intelligence, the drones deliver stable performance in all conditions while also reducing operator workload. In addition, they provide extended flight and surveillance autonomy, beyond the level of current UAS platforms used globally.

The contract was concluded, the minister said, “despite all attempts by some individuals to block the Romanian Army’s procurement through SAFE.” The program was strongly criticized by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), but also by representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), for allocating too much of Romania's EUR 16.7 billion SAFE funds to companies from outside the country.

A8 highway segment

The same day, the minister also announced the signing of the contract for the A8 highway segment between Targu Neamt and Targu Frumos. The 27 km segment is valued at RON 4.87 billion (EUR 927 million), and construction will take 46 months total, out of which 36 for execution.

The highway section includes 36 bridges and overpasses, 4 tunnels, and 3 road junctions.

The agreement was signed with SA&PE CONSTRUCT SRL (Leader)-TEHNOSTRADE, SPEDITION UMB, and Euro-Asfalt.

“The Romanian contractor will prioritize (within 12 months) a 5.5 km section that will ensure fast connectivity between A8, DN2, and the Moldavia Highway A7, in the Pașcani area,” Radu Miruță said in a post on Facebook.

The A8 section is the first to be financed through the SAFE program.

“SAFE does not only mean investments in equipping the Army, the Police, and public order institutions. It also means strategic investments, economic development, mobility, and the chance for Romania’s historical regions to recover the gaps built up over decades,” the minister added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Miruta on Facebook)