Bear shot in Brașov after repeated appearances in the city

Authorities in the popular mountain city of Brașov shot a bear in a residential neighborhood on Thursday evening, May 28, after the animal repeatedly entered urban areas and showed no fear of people, the City Hall announced. According to the same source, the city recorded 25 bear-related emergency alerts in a single night, the highest number reported this year.

According to Brașov City Hall, the bear was spotted in the Jepilor Street area, where intervention teams initially attempted to drive it away using acoustic and visual deterrents. However, the animal did not react to the measures and continued feeding even in the presence of people.

Officials said the bear had also been reported in the same area on previous days and had become accustomed to human presence. Authorities therefore decided to remove the animal by shooting it once all legal safety conditions were met.

“Initially, attempts were made to chase it away using acoustic and visual means, but not only did it fail to react, it also continued eating even in the presence of people," the City Hall said in a Facebook post.

Another bear was reportedly seen in the same area on Friday morning.

According to wildlife specialists quoted by news agency Agerpres, approximately 110 bears currently live in the forests surrounding Brașov, while the estimated optimal population for the area is around 12 animals. More than 120 emergency calls reporting bear sightings in Brașov were recorded during May alone.

Earlier this month, a bear managed to enter a hotel in the popular mountain resort of Poiana Brașov. The wild animal eventually left the premises, and nobody was injured during the incident.

According to specialists, this behavior can be linked to bears becoming accustomed to easily accessible food sources near humans. They say the bears have become increasingly bold because of poor management of the issue, particularly regarding garbage containers that are not properly secured against wild animals.

Romania is home to a large population of brown bears. According to preliminary results from an April 2025 study by the Ministry of Environment, the country’s brown bear population is estimated at between 10,419 and 12,770 animals.

In this context, bear sightings are not uncommon in mountain areas in Romania, including popular destinations such as the Transfăgărășan road, especially as the animals have become used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities' repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals and the risk of being fined for doing so. This sometimes resulted in tourists being injured or even killed by the bears they stopped to photograph or feed.

Moreover, hungry wild animals leave the forests to search for food in nearby mountain towns, often drawn by waste or orchards - which sometimes leads to human-bear conflicts.

President Nicușor Dan has challenged at the Constitutional Court (CCR) the law that would significantly increase the number of brown bears allowed to be hunted nationwide. He argued that the legislation contains incomplete monitoring and prevention mechanisms and could violate European Union environmental rules.

The law, adopted by Parliament, would approve the hunting of 859 brown bears nationwide in 2026 as a prevention measure, along with an additional 110 bears under intervention quotas aimed at preventing attacks on people and property. This would significantly increase Romania’s annual hunting quotas compared to 2024, when authorities approved the hunting of 426 bears under prevention quotas and 55 under intervention quotas.

Environmental groups have repeatedly argued that hunting alone is not a sufficient solution to lower the number of bear attacks or sustainably manage the population.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)