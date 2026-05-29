Numerous European leaders and NATO allies of Romania issued reactions after a Russian drone crashed into a residential apartment building in the Romanian city of Galați early Friday morning, May 29, triggering an explosion and a fire that injured two people.

Domestic reactions also came from top Romanian leaders, such as the president, prime minister, and the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party (AUR).

External reactions

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said “Russia’s war of aggression crossed yet another line” in connection with the drone incursion.

“A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions,” the European official said on X.

Another reaction from the highest levels of the European Union bodies came from the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice-president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, who said that the Russian drone crash “was a blatant and serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and European airspace.”

Kallas expressed the EU’s full solidarity with Romania in a call with Romanian foreign minister Oana Toiu and argued that “Moscow cannot be allowed to breach European airspace with impunity.”

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte also issued a statement reacting to the drone crash, noting “NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania.” He expressed sympathy for those injured in the incident and “affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory.”

“We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones. Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all. They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border. Russia’s war needs to end, as does Russia’s disregard for civilian safety,” Rute added.

One of the most important reactions to the incident in Romania came from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who underlined the necessity of increasing pressure on Russia in a message on X. Replying to von der Leyen's post, Zelenskyy explained that the building in Romania was hit while Russia carried out a deliberate strike on Ukraine’s Odesa region.

“One of the drones – essentially a ‘shahed' equivalent – also struck an ordinary residential building in Romania. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. We are ready to support Romania in whatever way is necessary under these circumstances,” Zelenskyy said. He concluded his statement by asking for “truly strong” sanctions against Russia from the EU’s part.

Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said, in turn, that the incident is proof that Russia remains a threat. “Regardless of ⁠whether it was on purpose ⁠or the ⁠result ⁠of ineptitude, Russia is still dangerous, and ‌we must defend ourselves against ‌it,” ‌he told ⁠the Reuters, as reported by Agerpres.

The president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, also condemned “the Russian drone attack that hit Romanian civilians in their own homes in Galați.”

“It is yet another proof that the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine affects the entire region and endangers human lives,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “At these moments, we stand in solidarity with Romania, and Europe must remain united and firm in defending peace, security, and democratic values."

Latvian president Edgars Rinkēvičs reacted to the “drone strike” in Romania as well, expressing his country’s solidarity. “Latvia condemns the Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Galați, Romania, injuring two people. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Latvia stands in full solidarity with our ally Romania and is prepared to support appropriate measures to prevent such violations,” he said on X.

Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna posted a message on X, arguing that “last night’s drone strike on a residential building in Romania is a stark reminder that Russia’s aggression extends beyond Ukraine and directly threatens NATO allies.”

British foreign secretary Yvette Cooper issued a statement on the drone strike, saying that “Russia’s violation of NATO airspace, hitting a residential building in Romania, is extremely dangerous and reckless. The UK strongly condemns this grave escalation that puts lives at risk.” She also highlighted ongoing contacts with the Romanian counterpart. “The UK stands united with Romania and all Allies to defend every inch of NATO territory,” the official said.

The French minister-delegate for European affairs, Benjamin Haddad, also said on Friday that the incident shows that Russia represents a threat to European security. “Russia has not only attacked Ukraine, but has also threatened the European security architecture. A Russian drone once again crashed in Romania last night, representing a threat through its interference,” Haddad told French radio station RMC.

“I would like to emphasize that we have French troops stationed in Romania as part of NATO reassurance operations, in particular to demonstrate our support for the sovereignty of our partners in Europe,” the French minister added.

Also in France, foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot summoned the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, who met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month, expressed his solidarity with the Romanian government in a message posted on X on Friday, May 29, after the drone incursion. He called for the “immediate opening of dialogue between the European Union and the Russian Federation," and refrained from issuing any condemnations.

Polish president Karol Nawrocki said that the drone strike “on a residential building in Romania is deeply alarming. My thoughts are with all those affected. Poland stands firmly with Romania and condemns this unacceptable violation that endangered civilians on NATO territory.” Unlike Fico, he added that Russia must be held accountable for “actions that threaten the safety and stability of Europe.”

Another official reaction came from Ukraine, in addition to the one posted by Zelenskyy. "The recent incursion of a Russian drone into the Romanian airspace and its explosion in the residential area of Galați proved once again that Russian aggression poses a real threat to the Black Sea region and the entire Europe,” said Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha on Facebook.

“Strengthening support to Ukraine and increasing pressure on the aggressor, including through tougher sanctions, remains critical to restore peace and security in the region. Bolstering Ukraine’s air defense is also a strategic task – to protect not only our country, but also reduce risks for our neighbours,” he argued, noting that Ukraine stands firmly by Romania.

Domestic reactions

Romanian president Nicușor Dan convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) on Friday, May 29, following what he described as “the most serious incident affecting Romanian territory” since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

“What happened today in Galați is a direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, of the irresponsible and indiscriminate way in which Moscow operates these weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of NATO borders, and of its systematic disregard for international law," the president said. “There is no ambiguity whatsoever regarding the perpetrator of this aggression or its cause.”

Nicușor Dan said Romanian armed forces had followed established procedures and had standing orders to shoot down the drone as soon as conditions allowed, without risking civilian casualties or damage on the ground.

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan also condemned Russia in connection with the incident in Galați. He demanded that Moscow immediately put an end to its aggressive actions and noted that the Romanian defense response was limited by the level of equipment, which is yet another proof of the importance of the SAFE program.

“Last night, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the municipality of Galați, causing a fire and slightly injuring two people. I have been in contact with the Minister of Defense and all measures were immediately taken to protect the population, and diplomatically, Romania’s allies and partners were informed,” Ilie Bolojan specified in a Facebook post.

Bolojan used the incident to highlight the need to upgrade Romania’s defense capabilities.

“It is yet another proof of the importance of the SAFE program, through which we will ensure complete anti-drone equipment for the Romanian army. The contract will be signed in the coming hours. In a few months, the delivery of anti-drone capabilities will begin. That is why I put so much effort into completing this program, despite the irresponsible obstacles of all kinds put in place by those who ignore, do not understand, or are not disturbed by the danger represented by Russia,” concluded interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

In a post published on Facebook, Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu stated that the Galați incident highlights the existing vulnerabilities in the country’s capacity to respond to such threats.

“Romania urgently needs an efficient anti-drone defense system. This morning’s dramatic event in Galați demonstrates unequivocally our country’s inability to defend itself against such pinpoint attacks,” he stated.

Grindeanu also used the incident to launch an attack against defense minister Radu Miruță, whom he asked to focus on equipping the Romanian Army with modern and efficient equipment. The PSD president claimed that the current situation reflects the vulnerabilities generated by the activity of the current dismissed ministers, warning about the risks these could create for the country’s security.

In reply, the defense minister, backed by the reformist center-right Save Romania Union Party (USR), said that he had a phone conversation with NATO head Mark Rutte following the incident. During the call, Miruta told Rutte that Romania requested allied assistance in the Dobrogea area until anti-drone capabilities are delivered.

The minister also said that the drone could not be shot down safely.

“It was a Geran 2 drone. Yes, it was detected and tracked on the radar newly installed in the Galați area, after the incident from two weeks ago. Yes, the fighter jets had authorization to fire. Yes, in the 4 minutes it was in Romanian airspace, it could not be shot down without the projectile causing greater damage in the municipality of Galați or without the projectile leaving Romania and being considered an interference in the war in Ukraine, and Romania being considered a party to the conflict,” he said.

Miruta concluded by noting Romania’s SAFE-financed defense purchases include 8 anti-drone defense systems.

Meanwhile, leader of the extremist party AUR, George Simion, condemned the drone attack in Galați, but did not indicate the aggressor, nor did he mention the war in Ukraine. Instead, the leader of the extremist party accused the authorities of incompetence and imposture.

AUR vehemently opposed Romania’s SAFE financing in the past weeks. The party repeatedly argued that Romania should stop sending aid to Ukraine. Moreover, in May 2025, AUR representatives in the Romanian Parliament voted against a legislative change that allowed the Romanian Army to shoot down drones that wandered into Romanian airspace, according to Digi24.

Romania’s Ministry of Defense stated that Russian drones penetrated Romanian airspace 28 times, including the incident on Friday. Drone fragments have been identified on Romanian territory 47 times since the beginning of the war. Similarly, more than 90 attacks have been recorded on Ukrainian territory in the proximity of the Romanian border.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /George Călin)