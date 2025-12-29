Music lovers in Romania have a rich offering of concerts in 2026, especially when it comes to rock music. Metallica is set to return to the country next year, in addition to other giant bands such as Iron Maiden and Deep Purple, plus new editions of top rated festivals such as Untold and Electric Castle.

After seven years, Metallica will perform at Bucharest’s National Arena on May 13, 2026. Special guests opening their Bucharest concert are Gojira and the US band Knocked Loose. The event’s production will be spectacular, with a circular stage placed in the center of the field at the National Arena, according to the organizers cited by TVRInfo.

Metallica last performed in Romania on August 14, 2019, but the band has also been in Bucharest in 1999, 2008, and 2010. The new show is part of the M72 world tour, now in its fourth consecutive year.

Also in May, the rock band Iron Maiden will perform at the National Arena in Bucharest as part of the “Run for Your Lives” tour.

Similarly, Deep Purple will return to Romania in October 2026, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca. Joining Deep Purple will be Grammy-nominated composer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as the rising British rock band Jayler.

The heavy metal festival Rockstadt Extreme Fest is moving, starting with its 12th edition, from Râșnov to Ghimbav and promises exceptional concerts with over one hundred bands between July 27 and 31, 2026. Headliners include the legendary Marilyn Manson, for the first time in Romania, as well as In Flames, Lamb of God, and the Czech band Gutalax.

The actor Russell Crowe, known worldwide for his legendary roles, is also coming to Romania on July 4, 2026, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest, with Indoor Garden Party, an eclectic musical experience.

Emeli Sande, the beloved British artist known for hits such as "Read All About It", "Next To Me", and "My Kind Of Love", will also perform at Sala Palatului on June 3.

Italy's Eros Ramazzotti will return to Bucharest, at Laminor Arena, on April 22, with a show as part of the world tour Una Storia Importante.

Similarly, Thomas Anders, former lead singer of the legendary band Modern Talking, will return to Romania on March 10, at Sala Palatului, for a new concert full of nostalgia and emotion.

As for the Untold and Electric Castle festivals, only the latter has revealed the first two names from the event’s lineup. British band The Cure will headline EC, joined by Twenty One Pilots, who were also at Electric Castle in 2022. The festival is scheduled between July 16 and 19, at Bánffy Castle in Bonțida, Cluj County.

Untold, which takes place between August 6 and 9, 2026, has not yet disclosed the headliners.

(Photo source: emagic Facebook page)