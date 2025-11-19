Events

Deep Purple to perform in Romania in October 2026

19 November 2025

Deep Purple, one of the most important rock bands in the world, is set to return to Romania for a concert on October 1, 2026, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca. 

A giant in global rock, Deep Purple is one of the most appreciated bands in the world. The group boasts five decades of chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Deep Purple’s songs, such as “Smoke on the Water” to “Highway Star,” continue to inspire generations of musicians, while their live concerts reaffirm their status as pioneers of hard rock. Their classic 1970 track, “Child in Time,” was reinterpreted for the soundtrack of the trailer for the most recent season of the hit series Stranger Things, reigniting global admiration for the band’s timeless sound. 

Last year, Deep Purple released a new album. =1, acclaimed by critics and met with joy by the fans. 

Riding the wave of their latest musical releases and their continued cultural presence, Deep Purple will include Romania in the international “=1 More Time Tour”, with the concert in Cluj-Napoca on October 1, 2026. It will be the band's second concert on the tour, after the one in Sofia.

Joining Deep Purple will be Grammy-nominated composer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as the rising British rock band Jayler, according to TVRInfo.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 21.

(Photo source: Deep Purple on Facebook)

