Iron Maiden to bring ‘Run For Your Lives’ tour to Bucharest in 2026

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden will perform at Bucharest’s National Arena on May 28, 2026, as part of their “Run For Your Lives” anniversary world tour, promoter Emagic announced on Thursday, September 18.

The concert will feature a career-spanning setlist highlighting defining moments from the group’s five-decade history, accompanied by what organizers described as the band’s most spectacular stage production to date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 27 at 11:00 local time via ironmaiden.emagic.ro and iaBilet.ro. Fan club members will have exclusive access to a pre-sale starting September 23 at 11:00, while Emagic and iaBilet customers will benefit from a special pre-sale beginning September 24.

Iron Maiden, formed in London in 1975, is regarded as one of the most influential heavy metal bands in history, known for albums such as The Number of the Beast and Powerslave.

(Photo source: Facebook/EMAGIC)