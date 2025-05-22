Events

Metallica brings ‘M72’ tour to Bucharest’s National Arena in 2026

22 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous US heavy metal band Metallica is set to return to Bucharest on May 13, 2026, with special guests Gojira and Knocked Loose.

The concert held at the National Arena is part of the record-breaking M72 world tour, now in its fourth consecutive year. Overall, 16 concerts will be held in continental Europe and the United Kingdom, in May, June, and July 2026. 

The M72 tour began in April 2023, and so far has included approximately four million fans, impressing critics as well.

Metallica will donate part of the proceeds from each ticket sold to local charitable organizations through the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands, according to Infomusic.ro.

Metallica played in Bucharest several times, including in 1999, 2008, 2010, and 2019. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 30, at 10:00 AM, and pre-sale for Metallica fan club members starts on May 27 at 11:00 AM. BCR Mastercard cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale via the George app, starting May 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Emagic clients can also access tickets in the presale on May 29, at 10:00 AM, based on a unique code they will receive by email.

For this event, tickets will be available for general access in the lawn area (single category), seated tickets in the three rings of the stadium, as well as special Enhanced Experiences packages, which offer exclusive benefits. 

Founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica rose to world fame, alongside bands like Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. In 1991, the band released Metallica (also known as The Black Album). With songs like "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album became a global phenomenon, selling over 30 million copies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emagic on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Metallica brings ‘M72’ tour to Bucharest’s National Arena in 2026

22 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous US heavy metal band Metallica is set to return to Bucharest on May 13, 2026, with special guests Gojira and Knocked Loose.

The concert held at the National Arena is part of the record-breaking M72 world tour, now in its fourth consecutive year. Overall, 16 concerts will be held in continental Europe and the United Kingdom, in May, June, and July 2026. 

The M72 tour began in April 2023, and so far has included approximately four million fans, impressing critics as well.

Metallica will donate part of the proceeds from each ticket sold to local charitable organizations through the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands, according to Infomusic.ro.

Metallica played in Bucharest several times, including in 1999, 2008, 2010, and 2019. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 30, at 10:00 AM, and pre-sale for Metallica fan club members starts on May 27 at 11:00 AM. BCR Mastercard cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale via the George app, starting May 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Emagic clients can also access tickets in the presale on May 29, at 10:00 AM, based on a unique code they will receive by email.

For this event, tickets will be available for general access in the lawn area (single category), seated tickets in the three rings of the stadium, as well as special Enhanced Experiences packages, which offer exclusive benefits. 

Founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica rose to world fame, alongside bands like Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. In 1991, the band released Metallica (also known as The Black Album). With songs like "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album became a global phenomenon, selling over 30 million copies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emagic on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 May 2025
Culture
Famous Constanța Casino on Romanian Black Sea coast opens for visitors after renovations
22 May 2025
Events
Metallica brings ‘M72’ tour to Bucharest’s National Arena in 2026
22 May 2025
Defense
Russian military services reportedly hacked surveillance cameras on Romanian, NATO borders to spy on shipments
22 May 2025
Politics
Nicușor Dan officially confirmed as Romania's next president
22 May 2025
Sports
New golf club to officially open near Bucharest as largest in Southeastern Europe
22 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court rejects George Simion’s request to annul presidential election
22 May 2025
Macro
Romania's public debt hits 56.3% of GDP at end-February
21 May 2025
Justice
Motorcycle gang involved in theft of Romania's Dacian gold treasure, Dutch press says