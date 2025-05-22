Metallica brings ‘M72’ tour to Bucharest’s National Arena in 2026

Famous US heavy metal band Metallica is set to return to Bucharest on May 13, 2026, with special guests Gojira and Knocked Loose.

The concert held at the National Arena is part of the record-breaking M72 world tour, now in its fourth consecutive year. Overall, 16 concerts will be held in continental Europe and the United Kingdom, in May, June, and July 2026.

The M72 tour began in April 2023, and so far has included approximately four million fans, impressing critics as well.

Metallica will donate part of the proceeds from each ticket sold to local charitable organizations through the band’s foundation, All Within My Hands, according to Infomusic.ro.

Metallica played in Bucharest several times, including in 1999, 2008, 2010, and 2019.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 30, at 10:00 AM, and pre-sale for Metallica fan club members starts on May 27 at 11:00 AM. BCR Mastercard cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale via the George app, starting May 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Emagic clients can also access tickets in the presale on May 29, at 10:00 AM, based on a unique code they will receive by email.

For this event, tickets will be available for general access in the lawn area (single category), seated tickets in the three rings of the stadium, as well as special Enhanced Experiences packages, which offer exclusive benefits.

Founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica rose to world fame, alongside bands like Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. In 1991, the band released Metallica (also known as The Black Album). With songs like "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," and "Nothing Else Matters," the album became a global phenomenon, selling over 30 million copies.

(Photo source: Emagic on Facebook)