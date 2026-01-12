Events

Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie to host major Brâncuși exhibition

12 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin will host this year a major solo exhibition dedicated to the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

The exhibition, on view from March 20 to August 9, is presented in cooperation with the Centre Pompidou in Paris, which closed last year for five-year renovation works.

The show, described as “the first comprehensive exhibition of this exceptional artist in Germany in over 50 years,” will feature more than 150 works of the Romanian-born sculptor.

In addition to works such as The Kiss, Bird in Space, and Sleeping Muse, the exhibition also features a partial reconstruction of Brâncuși’s studio, shown outside of Paris for the first time since its bequest to the French state in 1957.

Besides sculptures, the exhibition also includes photographs, films, and archival material from the Centre Pompidou and other public and private international collections.

The exhibition is curated by Klaus Biesenbach, director of the Neue Nationalgalerie, and Maike Steinkamp, curator at the Neue Nationalgalerie, together with Ariane Coulondre and Valérie Loth, curators at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Following the retrospective dedicated to Constantin Brâncuşi at the Centre Pompidou in 2024, the works of the Romanian-born artist were shown in exhibitions in Rome and Amsterdam last year.

In Romania, a major Brâncuşi exhibition was held starting in 2023 in Timișoara, as part of the city’s European Capital of Culture program.

(Photo: Neue Nationalgalerie by Tigger76 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie to host major Brâncuși exhibition

12 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin will host this year a major solo exhibition dedicated to the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

The exhibition, on view from March 20 to August 9, is presented in cooperation with the Centre Pompidou in Paris, which closed last year for five-year renovation works.

The show, described as “the first comprehensive exhibition of this exceptional artist in Germany in over 50 years,” will feature more than 150 works of the Romanian-born sculptor.

In addition to works such as The Kiss, Bird in Space, and Sleeping Muse, the exhibition also features a partial reconstruction of Brâncuși’s studio, shown outside of Paris for the first time since its bequest to the French state in 1957.

Besides sculptures, the exhibition also includes photographs, films, and archival material from the Centre Pompidou and other public and private international collections.

The exhibition is curated by Klaus Biesenbach, director of the Neue Nationalgalerie, and Maike Steinkamp, curator at the Neue Nationalgalerie, together with Ariane Coulondre and Valérie Loth, curators at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Following the retrospective dedicated to Constantin Brâncuşi at the Centre Pompidou in 2024, the works of the Romanian-born artist were shown in exhibitions in Rome and Amsterdam last year.

In Romania, a major Brâncuşi exhibition was held starting in 2023 in Timișoara, as part of the city’s European Capital of Culture program.

(Photo: Neue Nationalgalerie by Tigger76 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 January 2026
Sports
European Aquatics: Romania’s star athlete David Popovici voted best men’s swimmer of 2025
14 January 2026
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia to debut second fully electric car in 2026
14 January 2026
Society
Explosion at police headquarters in western Romania leaves three injured
14 January 2026
Transport
Fuel is now more expensive in Romania than in Spain, Austria
14 January 2026
Society
Romania’s resident population continues to shrink as aging trend accelerates, official statistics say
14 January 2026
Travel
Henley Index: Romanian passport ranked 11th globally in 2026
14 January 2026
Politics
Romanian government defends backing of EU-Mercosur trade deal amid criticism
14 January 2026
Politics
Romanian PM steps in as interim education minister following Daniel David’s resignation