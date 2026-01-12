Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie to host major Brâncuși exhibition

The Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin will host this year a major solo exhibition dedicated to the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși.

The exhibition, on view from March 20 to August 9, is presented in cooperation with the Centre Pompidou in Paris, which closed last year for five-year renovation works.

The show, described as “the first comprehensive exhibition of this exceptional artist in Germany in over 50 years,” will feature more than 150 works of the Romanian-born sculptor.

In addition to works such as The Kiss, Bird in Space, and Sleeping Muse, the exhibition also features a partial reconstruction of Brâncuși’s studio, shown outside of Paris for the first time since its bequest to the French state in 1957.

Besides sculptures, the exhibition also includes photographs, films, and archival material from the Centre Pompidou and other public and private international collections.

The exhibition is curated by Klaus Biesenbach, director of the Neue Nationalgalerie, and Maike Steinkamp, curator at the Neue Nationalgalerie, together with Ariane Coulondre and Valérie Loth, curators at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Following the retrospective dedicated to Constantin Brâncuşi at the Centre Pompidou in 2024, the works of the Romanian-born artist were shown in exhibitions in Rome and Amsterdam last year.

In Romania, a major Brâncuşi exhibition was held starting in 2023 in Timișoara, as part of the city’s European Capital of Culture program.

(Photo: Neue Nationalgalerie by Tigger76 | Dreamstime.com)

