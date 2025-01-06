More than 390,000 visit Brâncuşi exhibition at Pompidou Center

More than 390,000 people visited the retrospective dedicated to the Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi at the Centre Pompidou in 2024, the museum announced.

The show, which closed its doors on July 1 of last year, had a daily average of nearly 5,000 entries, the institution said.

Overall, the Centre Pompidou welcomed 3,204,369 visitors in 2024, an increase of 22% compared to 2023.

Centre Pompidou’s Brâncuşi show covered nearly two hundred sculptures, along with photographs, drawings, films, archives, tools, and furniture from the artist’s studio. It was “a unique opportunity to review the art of this immense 20th-century artist in a new light.”

A year before, in 2023, the western Romania city of Timişoara hosted another major Brâncuşi exhibition, as part of its program dedicated to the European Capital of Culture title. It attracted more than 130,000 visitors.

This year, the public can see another Brâncuşi exhibition at the H’ART Museum in Amsterdam, where it is scheduled to open in September 2025.

(Illustration source: ICR)

