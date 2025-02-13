The Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome is hosting the “Brâncuși: Scolpire il volo” exhibition from February 13 to May 11, the first time that a Romanian’s works are displayed in the Italian capital.

The exhibition takes place due to a collaboration with the Pompidou Center in Paris. It is divided into two sections: the first showcases a selection of Brâncuși’s most well-known sculptures, while the second explores his photographic and cinematic work.

The central theme is the avian bestiary, a recurring motif in Brâncuși’s work that symbolizes flight and humanity’s dream of transcending earthly limits.

"For me, this exhibition is not just a tribute to a great Romanian artist near his birthday, February 19, but also a heartfelt gesture that brings our history, culture, and identity into dialogue with Rome, through beauty and inspiration. I invite you to visit the Uccelliere Farnesiane and discover this exhibition - a story of flight and creation - guided by the art of a man who sculpted the essence of humanity. Brâncuși shows us that the boundary between sky and earth exists only to inspire us to surpass it," said Gabriela Dancău, Romania’s ambassador to Italy, cited by News.ro.

Among the standout works in the exhibition are Le Coq (1935), L’Oiselet (1928), and Leda (c. 1920-1926), all on loan from the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Aside from sculptures, the exhibition also shows Brâncuși’s photographic and cinematic experiments from the 1920s and 1930s. He used photography and film to enhance his sculptures' visual impact and to document them.

The exhibition also features a selection of ancient sculptures from the National Roman Museum, the National Archaeological Museum of Venice, and the National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

(Photo source: Parco archeologico del Colosseo on Facebook)