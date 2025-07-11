Brâncuși exhibition to open at H’ART Museum in Amsterdam this fall

Brâncuși - The Birth of Modern Sculpture, an exhibition held in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou, is scheduled to open at the H’ART Museum in Amsterdam on September 20.

It is the first solo exhibition of the Romanian-born artist’s work in the Dutch capital and the second in the Netherlands after a retrospective in The Hague in 1970.

The show, which brings to Amsterdam more than 30 sculptural works by Constantin Brâncuși alongside the original pedestals created by the artist, as well as his photographs and films, will explore different facets of his art.

The loans from the Centre Pompidou are made possible by the extensive renovation of the Paris museum and the long-standing partnership between the two institutions. The collection originates from the artist’s studio, which he bequeathed in its entirety to the French state in 1957.

The exhibition covers the major themes and motifs that Brâncuși constantly explored for five decades. It sheds light on his distinctive creative process, including his choice of direct carving and his talent to bring out ‘the essence of things,’ a presentation of the show explains.

It also highlights the diversity of his creative output, featuring not only sculptures but also a rare painting and more than 20 photographs and films by the artist. The show includes a film projection about the history of his studio, located on Impasse Ronsin in Paris.

In Romania, the last major Brâncuși exhibition was held in Timișoara in 2023, when the city held the European Capital of Culture title.

Brâncuși - The Birth of Modern Sculpture will be on show from September 20, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

(Illustration courtesy of Romanian Cultural Institute)

