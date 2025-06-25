Romanian legislative makes 2026 Constantin Brâncuși Year

The Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopted a draft law establishing the year 2026 as the "Constantin Brâncuși Year” to celebrate the famous sculptor.

The law, initiated by former culture minister and Social Democratic deputy Natalia Intotero, passed with a large majority, with 275 votes in favor and one vote against. Next year also marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of the artist Constantin Brâncuși.

According to Intotero, the year 2026 will be a "key moment to help continue efforts to support the Romanian cultural heritage left as a legacy by the one who wrote and continues to write history for Romania, Constantin Brâncuși."

“I strongly hope that the efforts initiated by the National Heritage Institute regarding the restoration of Brâncuși’s works in Târgu Jiu will continue," Intotero added, cited by Agerpres.

As a result of the adoption, Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the Government, local public administration authorities, as well as public institutions under their subordination or coordination, may organize or provide logistical and material support for cultural, artistic, or educational events dedicated to celebrating the life and work of Constantin Brâncuși.

Constantin Brâncuși, one of the founding figures of modernism, was born on February 19, 1876, in the village of Hobița, Gorj County. After specialized studies in Craiova (School of Arts and Crafts) and Bucharest (School of Fine Arts), he arrived in Paris in 1905, where he interacted with the artistic avant-garde; his creative activity reached its peak between 1914 and 1940.

After obtaining French citizenship in 1952, Brâncuși left his studio and Parisian works to the French state in 1956. He died on March 16, 1957, and was buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris.

The same year, 2026, was also designated as “The Year of Nadia Comăneci," celebrating the world-renowned gymnast.

