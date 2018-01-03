2018 calendar: The most anticipated concerts and music festivals in Romania

Music fans have plenty of concerts and festivals to choose from in Romania this year. The 2018 calendar includes big names from various music genres, such as Richard Clayderman, Judas Priest, and Rag’n’Bone Man, as well as new editions of popular music festivals such as Untold or Electric Castle.

February

Markus Schulz – Open to close – February 3, at Kristal Club in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Mariza concert – February 17, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Find tickets online here

Caro Emerald concert – February 28, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Find out more here

March

Kraftwerk – 3D show – March 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Richard Clayderman concerts – March 8, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest (tickets online here), and March 7 in Cluj-Napoca and March 10 in Bacau (tickets here)

Star Wars Live in Concert – A New Hope – March 11, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets here

Nikos Vertis concert – March 16, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Find out more here

Lara Fabian concerts – March 29 at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj and March 31 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets here

April

Goran Bregovic concert – April 2, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Read more about the event here

Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games – April 13 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest (find out more here). Performances will also take place in Timisoara on April 14 (tickets online here) and Cluj-Napoca on April 15 (tickets here)

May

Foreigner concert – May 7, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Rag’n’Bone Man concert – May 8, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. More details here

EUROPAfest – Bucharest International Jazz Competition – May 12-19. Further details here

Afterhills Music & Arts Festival – May 31 – June 3, in Iasi. More info here

June

David Garett & Band – June 8-9, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets here

Stone Sour concert – June 26, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Dakini Festival – June 27 – July 1, on Tuzla Beach, Constanta. More details and tickets here

Shine Festival – June 30 – July 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. More details here

July

Judas Priest concert – July 22, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Electric Castle festival – July 18-22, at the Banffy Castle in Bontida, in Cluj county. The first names announced for this year’s edition include Damian Marley, London Grammar and Netsky. Find out more here

ARTmania Festival – July 27-28, in Piata Mare in Sibiu. More info here

August

Untold festival – the 2018 edition of the biggest electronic music festival in Romania will be organized between August 2 and August 5 in Cluj-Napoca. No artists have been announced so far. More details about the event here

Summer Well festival – August 11-12, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest. The first artists announced include The Kooks, Cigarettes After Sex, and Rationale. More info here

Awake festival – August 17-20, on the Teleki Domain in Gornesti, Mures county. Wilkinson, Milky Chance and The Subways are just a few of the artists announced so far. Tickets online here

