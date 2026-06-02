President Nicușor Dan signed a decree awarding the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Grand Cross to famous former athlete Nadia Comăneci on Saturday, May 30, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

At the age of 14, Comăneci secured the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history. Since then, she promoted sport in Romania, and gymnastics specifically.

The decoration was awarded as a sign of the highest recognition, appreciation, and pride for the exceptional dedication and professionalism with which she contributed to strengthening Romania's Olympic prestige, according to the presidential administration.

During the ceremony, the president described Nadia Comăneci's activity as exceptional. “What you did was something exceptional. If people still remember after 50 years, if many little girls from many places around the world want to become Nadia Comăneci, it means that what you did is truly exceptional,” declared Nicușor Dan.

He also thanked Nadia Comăneci for promoting Romania and sport. “I want to thank you for telling the world, especially children, that talent alone is not enough and that to achieve something exceptional, a lot of hard work is required. I want to thank you for remaining an active person who promotes sport and for continuing to promote and support Romania,” Nicușor Dan stated.

Another distinction was awarded to the Municipal Sports Club of Onești, where the famous athlete was trained.

Last week, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced the launch of a new series of commemorative coins dedicated to Nadia Comăneci to mark 50 years since the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history. The collection includes a gold coin, a silver coin, and a copper-coated tombac coin celebrating Comăneci’s historic performance at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)