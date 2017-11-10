EUROPAfest launches Bucharest International Jazz Competition 2018

EUROPAfest – Bucharest International Jazz Competition, ranked by BBC as one of the top 3 jazz contests of Europe, will return with a new edition in 2018, between May 12 and May 19.

The competition is open to bands and vocalists of any nationality, with the registration deadline being February 10, 2018.

The best jazz bands and singers are to compete for the prizes worth EUR 7,000. They will bring to the Romanian public new world trends, memorable jazz nights, quality concerts, original rhythms, bold ideas and surprising combinations.

This year’s edition brought 22 bands from 20 countries to the competition’s semifinal, namely USA, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, South Korea, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Nepal, the Netherlands, Spain, in a variety of scenic formulas – sextet, quintet, quartet, trio and duo.

The 2018 EUROPAfest International Festival will be an anniversary edition, as the event will celebrate 25 years. The festival will be organized in Bucharest and Sibiu between May 10 and May 19.

