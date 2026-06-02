Defense

Romania signs EUR 6 bln military endowment contracts with Rheinmetall

02 June 2026

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Romania’s Defense Ministry announced that it had signed several contracts with the German group Rheinmetall, with a total value of nearly EUR 6 billion. The contracts are financed under the EU-backed SAFE financing scheme, and the signing deadline was May 29.

Among the contracts is one regarding the supply by Rheinmetall Automecanica SRL (from Mediaș) of 298 infantry fighting vehicles and derivatives, worth EUR 3,337 million, excluding VAT. 

The second major project is for two patrol vessels, which were contracted to NVL BV & Co. KG / Rheinmetall Naval Systems for a price of EUR 836 million. The contract for the two divers' stars was also signed with the same builder for EUR 84 million.

All four ships will be built at the Mangalia – 2 Mai shipyard. 

Under another large contract (EUR 982 million), Rheinmetall Italia SpA will supply anti-drone products: “Ground-based deployable air defence artillery system with CRAM and CUAS SKYNEX capabilities”, “VSR-CUAS SKYRANGER 35 mobile air defence system,” and “Millenium close-in air defence system - CIWS”.

Rheinmetall is obliged to supply 7 SKYNEX systems, 2 SKYRANGER 35 systems (24 batteries), and 2 Millenium systems.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tobias Arhelger/Dreamstime.com)

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Defense

Romania signs EUR 6 bln military endowment contracts with Rheinmetall

02 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Defense Ministry announced that it had signed several contracts with the German group Rheinmetall, with a total value of nearly EUR 6 billion. The contracts are financed under the EU-backed SAFE financing scheme, and the signing deadline was May 29.

Among the contracts is one regarding the supply by Rheinmetall Automecanica SRL (from Mediaș) of 298 infantry fighting vehicles and derivatives, worth EUR 3,337 million, excluding VAT. 

The second major project is for two patrol vessels, which were contracted to NVL BV & Co. KG / Rheinmetall Naval Systems for a price of EUR 836 million. The contract for the two divers' stars was also signed with the same builder for EUR 84 million.

All four ships will be built at the Mangalia – 2 Mai shipyard. 

Under another large contract (EUR 982 million), Rheinmetall Italia SpA will supply anti-drone products: “Ground-based deployable air defence artillery system with CRAM and CUAS SKYNEX capabilities”, “VSR-CUAS SKYRANGER 35 mobile air defence system,” and “Millenium close-in air defence system - CIWS”.

Rheinmetall is obliged to supply 7 SKYNEX systems, 2 SKYRANGER 35 systems (24 batteries), and 2 Millenium systems.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tobias Arhelger/Dreamstime.com)

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