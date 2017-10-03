English singer Rory Graham, better known as Rag’n’Bone Man, will hold a concert in the Romanian capital next spring.

A BRIT and Echo winner, Rag’n’Bone Man will start a European tour early next year, called the Grande Reserve Tour. He will perform in several countries, such as France, Denmark, UK, Poland, Serbia, and Romania.

This will be the first time Rag’n’Bone Man will perform for his Romanian fans, and the concert is also expected to include the hit Human (video below). He was supposed to play in Romania earlier this year, but was forced to cancel his late-August show at the AWAKE festival due to personal reasons.

The concert in Romania is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on May 8, 2018. Tickets will be put up for sale on October 6 for prices between RON 101 (EUR 22) and RON 326 (EUR 71).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)