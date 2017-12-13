Goran Bregovic returns to Romania next spring

Famous Balkan singer Goran Bregovic will return to Romania next spring, for concert in Bucharest alongside his orchestra.

The show, called Three Letters from Sarajevo, will take place at Sala Palatului in the Romanian capital on April 2.

Born on March 22, 1950, Goran Bregovic is one of the most famous musicians in the Balkans. He has collaborated with various artists during his long music career, including Iggy Pop, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), and Cesaria Evora. The artist also composed music for films, including Time of the Gypsies, Arizona Dream, and Underground. Read more about him on his official web page here.

Tickets for the show in Bucharest are already on sale at Iabilet.ro and in Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX – Telekom and Uman stores, Unirii 1 metro station, Expirat Halele Carol club, Cafe Deko, Vintage Club, Quantic Club, Hard Rock Cafe, and Perfect Tour Agencies.

Early bird tickets cost RON between RON 85 and RON 240 (until January 15, 2018). After that, tickets will get slightly more expensive.

Goran Bregovic has performed in Romania many times before, most recently in the fall of 2016 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Goran Bregovic on Facebook)