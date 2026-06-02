Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning film ‘Fjord’ to screen in special nationwide Romanian preview this month

Romanian audiences will have the chance to see Fjord, the latest film by director Cristian Mungiu, during a one-night-only nationwide preview on June 13. The special screening will take place simultaneously in 90 cinemas across 52 cities, ahead of the film's official Romanian premiere.

Tickets for the preview will go on sale on Tuesday, June 2, according to the official announcement.

Cristian Mungiu won his second Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, becoming only the tenth director in history to receive the prestigious award twice.

According to the filmmaker, the official Romanian premiere of Fjord is unlikely to take place before fall because of scheduling considerations involving the film's international release, cinema availability, and the participation of lead actors Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

“Most likely, the premiere will take place sometime between October and January,” Mungiu said.

“Because there is still a long wait until then, because the film will begin premiering in other European countries from August onward, and because this second Palme d’Or has generated so much excitement in Romania, we spoke with cinema operators and secured their agreement to organize a preview screening of Fjord in the form of a single nationwide showing in all available cinemas across Romania, out of respect for the audience back home,” he added.

The film received a strong reception at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, generating positive international reviews and widespread online discussion.

Fjord tells the story of Lisbet and Mihai Gheorghiu, a married couple who move to a small village on a Norwegian fjord. They soon befriend their neighbors, the Halberg family, while the children of the two households grow close despite differences in upbringing and values.

Alongside Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the cast includes Romanian actors Adrian Titieni, Alin Panc, Giulia Nahmany, and Ana Bodea.

The production marks Cristian Mungiu's first English-language feature and also Sebastian Stan's first Romanian-produced film. Shot primarily in Norway in spring 2025, the movie features dialogue in English, Norwegian, Swedish, and Romanian.

Fjord is a co-production involving companies from Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The film has already been acquired by distributors in more than 100 territories worldwide.

In the United States, the film will be distributed by Neon, the studio behind several recent Palme d'Or winners and Academy Award-winning films, including Parasite and Anatomy of a Fall.

The nationwide preview screening is being organized with the support of Voodoo Films and Forum Film.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)