Dutch singer Caro Emerald returns to Romania for concert next year

by Romania Insider
Dutch singer Caro Emerald will return to Romania next year for a concert in Bucharest. The event is scheduled to take place on February 28 at Sala Palatului.

Caro Emerald made her debut in 2009 with the song Back it Up. Her best-known song is A Night Like This, which reached the number one position in music charts in the Netherlands, Austria, and Romania, in 2009.

Emerald is often praised for her outstanding live performances. She was in Romania before, at the B’ESTFEST music festival in 2012.

Tickets for the February concert can be purchased starting July 28 on eventim.ro. Prices range from RON 85.5 (EUR 18.75) to RON 247.5 (EUR 54) plus sales fees.

(Photo source: Caro Emerald Facebook page, Photo by: Jason Ng)

