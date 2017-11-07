10 °C
Legendary electronic music band Kraftwerk bring 3D show to Romania in 2018

by Irina Marica
German electronic music band Kraftwerk, the pioneers of electronic music, will return to Romania on March 1, 2018, with a 3D show. The concert will take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider formed Kraftwerk in 1969 in Düsseldorf. By the mid-1970s, the band received international recognition for the revolutionary electronic music and experimentation with robotic sounds and other technical innovations.

Their music, which is a combination of innovative techniques, synthesized voices and computerized rhythms, has had a major influence on the development of many genres, from electro to hip hop and from techno to synthpop.

Kraftwerk previously played in Romania in 2009. Tickets for the 2018 show are already on sale and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Kraftwerk on Facebook)

